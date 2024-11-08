Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $42.01.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

