iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Boosted by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

