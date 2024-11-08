iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.59% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,537,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $563.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

