iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,094 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

