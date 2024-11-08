iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $130.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.75 and a 12-month high of $131.54.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

