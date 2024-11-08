Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 91,610 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,610 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 42.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Haleon by 222.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 241,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 48,630 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLN opened at $9.60 on Friday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

