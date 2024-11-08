Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Liberty Global worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 217.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $3,976,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Liberty Global by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Liberty Global by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 205,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 138,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYK opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

