Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

