Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $624,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UYLD opened at $51.08 on Friday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $51.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

