Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Markel Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,124,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 156,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,596,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,636.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,569.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,571.76. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,317.00 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.83.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

