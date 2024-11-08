Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $150.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

