Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.31.

Allstate stock opened at $190.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.59. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $198.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

