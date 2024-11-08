Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 148.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 55.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.76 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 126.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

