Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,603 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.38. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $103.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

