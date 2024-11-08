JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $236.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.71 and its 200-day moving average is $207.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $143.62 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $665.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

