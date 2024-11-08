Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Progress

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, along with significant corporate developments. Among the key highlights of the quarter, the company reported a total revenue of $38.8 million and U.S. XPOVIO® net product revenue of $29.5 million. The company reiterated its commitment to advancing novel cancer therapies and highlighted progress across various clinical programs.

Get alerts:

In the third quarter of 2024, Karyopharm continued its growth momentum with U.S. net product revenue showing favorable performance, reaching $29.5 million. The company emphasized a persistent focus on disciplined expense management and efficient trial execution as vital facets of their expansion plans. Addressing the unmet clinical needs in myelofibrosis and endometrial cancer, the company underlined the significance of ongoing clinical trials, including the Phase 3 SENTRY myelofibrosis trial and the XPORT-EC-042 Phase 3 endometrial cancer trial.

Moreover, the regulatory and reimbursement approvals for selinexor globally were underscored, including approvals in various countries such as France, Italy, Turkiye, South Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia. These approvals aim to bolster patient accessibility to selinexor and underline the company’s commitment to expanding the reach of their therapies.

Looking ahead, Karyopharm revised its 2024 full-year guidance, narrowing the total revenue range to $145.0 million to $155.0 million and U.S. XPOVIO net product revenue range to $110.0 million to $115.0 million. The company anticipates its existing financial resources, including cash, cash equivalents, and investments, coupled with revenue forecasts, to sustain operational activities up to the first quarter of 2026.

Karyopharm’s dedication to pioneering oral compounds addressing nuclear export dysregulation was evident in its strong financial performance and strategic advancements in the oncology space. The company’s efforts to enhance patient access, streamline operations, and advance its clinical pipeline reflect its resilience and commitment to developing novel cancer treatments that cater to pressing unmet medical needs.

The company’s financial results, operational updates, and strategic outlook were detailed in a recent earnings release and conference call. Further details and information about Karyopharm’s financial performance can be obtained from the company’s official website or investor relations department.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Karyopharm Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Articles