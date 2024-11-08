Keith Rupert Murdoch Sells 100,000 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FOX Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOX. Barclays raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
