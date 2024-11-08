Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

