Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock Position Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Lennox International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE LII opened at $622.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.70. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $386.11 and a 12 month high of $627.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,447,808. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,334.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares in the company, valued at $12,447,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LII

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

