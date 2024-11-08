Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $10.10. Lightbridge shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 2,546,666 shares changing hands.

Lightbridge Stock Up 17.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $153.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of Lightbridge

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightbridge stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Lightbridge as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

