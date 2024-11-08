Mark James Barrenechea Sells 60,536 Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 60,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.98, for a total value of C$2,420,311.61.

Open Text Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of C$37.92 and a 12 month high of C$60.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.37.

Get Open Text alerts:

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Open Text Corporation engages in the provision of information management products and services. The company offers content services, including content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.