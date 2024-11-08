Mark W. Jenkins Sells 208,495 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 208,495 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.43, for a total value of $46,792,532.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,362,982.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $241.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $259.39. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24,168.17 and a beta of 3.37.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
