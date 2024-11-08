MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stake Boosted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 122.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 35.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

