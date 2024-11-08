Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,544,100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 877.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,720,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544,100 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $296,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 947.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,983 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 912.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 913.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,181 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.90 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.80 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.