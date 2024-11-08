Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 1,198.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 266.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,125 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:HIPS opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

