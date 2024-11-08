Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Benson Hill, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHIL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHIL – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,672 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Benson Hill worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Builders Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 1.2% during the first quarter. Builders Vision LLC now owns 11,631,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 138,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Benson Hill by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BHIL opened at $6.87 on Friday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NASDAQ:BHIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 124.29% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Research analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.