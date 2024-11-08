Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $68.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

