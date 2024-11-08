Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Chimera Investment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,526,000 after buying an additional 459,838 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of CIM opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.73. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $186.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

