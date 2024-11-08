Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 66.2% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of VKI stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.