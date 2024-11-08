Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 326 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 322,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after buying an additional 45,373 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 4.3 %
JPM opened at $236.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $143.62 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $665.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.71 and a 200 day moving average of $207.71.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
