Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 29,750 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 29,750 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in UiPath by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 3,389.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 89,189 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,633 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PATH opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

