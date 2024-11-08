Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $183.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average of $147.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.92 and a fifty-two week high of $189.17.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,513,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

