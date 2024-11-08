Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $479.50.
MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE MSI opened at $470.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $305.73 and a one year high of $480.28.
Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
