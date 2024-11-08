National Pension Service Acquires New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,353,000 after purchasing an additional 390,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,399,000 after purchasing an additional 212,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance
NYSE:SWK opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88.
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWK
Stanley Black & Decker Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stanley Black & Decker
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.