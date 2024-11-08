National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $31,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 262,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,534,000 after buying an additional 65,186 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

EXPD stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.27. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

