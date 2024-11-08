National Pension Service Has $32.71 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,821 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $32,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 55.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 148,584 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 238.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $108.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $87.79.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,906 shares of company stock worth $7,647,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTRS

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.