National Pension Service Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3,477,100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,771 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 252,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,191.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 215,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 198,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $208.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.43 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $283.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

