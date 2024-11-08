National Pension Service Makes New Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SW. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 672.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

