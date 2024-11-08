National Pension Service Purchases 10,317 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of RPM International worth $27,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $7,988,133. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.68. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $135.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

