National Pension Service Purchases 1,352 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Dollar Tree worth $22,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.8 %

DLTR stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average is $95.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.