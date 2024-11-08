National Pension Service Sells 102 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Teradyne worth $32,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after buying an additional 50,156 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 137.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.66 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.13.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

