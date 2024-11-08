NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,993.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $122,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,993.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,041.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,452 shares of company stock worth $736,991 over the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

