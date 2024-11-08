New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Mercury Systems by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $70,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,675.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $52,916.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,907.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $70,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,675.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,099 shares of company stock valued at $865,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.07. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.32. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

