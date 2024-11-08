New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 50.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1,756.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Kohl’s Stock Up 3.4 %

KSS stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

