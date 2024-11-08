New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Boot Barn worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $32,779,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,212.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,532,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000.

BOOT stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $169.83.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

