Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UEC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.73 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.67.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

