Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $4,396,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 53,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.3 %

AGR opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

