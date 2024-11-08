Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 133.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 366.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NYSE NOMD opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

