Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCSL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 164,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 286.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,242 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 220.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 82,751 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.0% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

