O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,078,000 after acquiring an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,214.51 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $914.50 and a one year high of $1,239.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,157.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,086.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407,347.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

